A Sacrifice Remembered: 'The Remnant' opens at Manatee Players

A black box theater is a performing-arts space designed for risk taking. At the Manatee Performing Arts Center, the Kiwanis Theatre actually resembles a black box. Tonight, it’s a sacred space. Seven actors of the Little Grey Hat acting troupe are rehearsing Dylan Jones’ latest play, “The Remnant.” They kid around, as performers do. But they’re filled with a sense of respect. A feeling that the story they’re telling really matters. It does.

The story is true. And its hero is real. His name is Jim Kyle.

Jim Kyle’s experiences in Vietnam informed Dylan Jones’ play. Courtesy photo.

Today, Kyle lives in Lakewood Ranch. In 1967, he was a fun-loving teenager with a draft deferment and a scholarship to Youngstown University. That all changed when his best friend, Danny Nicklow, was killed in action in America’s undeclared Vietnam War. After Kyle got the bad news, he followed in Nicklow’s footsteps. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and became a second lieutenant. He spent the next 40 years on a quest to learn what happened to his friend.

Kyle poured out his heart in the pages of a short story. Christopher Johnston adapted it as a one-man extended monologue play in 2010 .

Dylan Jones. Photo courtesy of John Lagerholm.

In 2015, Jones had just finished producing a run of “Copenhagen”—a rabbit’s hole journey into the life of physicist Werner Heisenberg. Rick Kerby, the Manatee Performing Arts Center’s producing artistic director, introduced the playwright and director to Kyle.

Jones talked to the veteran in person, read his short story and pored over the pages of Johnston’s script. And then it hit him.

Here was another illustration of Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle — a struggle to nail down the mercurial truth.

“Jim’s story touched me,” says Jones. “It was a first-person narrative — one man’s account of how the Vietnam War turned his world upside down. As I got into it, I could picture the events unfolding in my imagination. I started to see how I could bring Jim’s experience to life onstage.”

Why was he so moved by Kyle’s story?

“With Jim, you can’t separate the story from the storyteller,” he says. “He has a presence — a deep sincerity. Jim was eager to talk, and he mostly talked about his friend and not himself.”

Kyle’s unselfish yet proud attitude impressed Jones. His heartfelt stories about his best friend touched his heart.

“I wanted to honor Jim’s story,” says Jones.

The cast shares his commitment. Lead actor Jay Bowman has a special connection to Kyle’s story.

Bowman plays the older version of Kyle. He relates to the character on a gut level. Bowman flew helicopters during the Vietnam War and saw combat firsthand.

“Being a part of this means a lot to me,” Bowman says. “By speaking for one vet, we get to speak for so many others.”

Ren Pearson plays Kyle’s younger self. Along with being the director and playwright, Jones will also play the youthful Nicklow in the carefree summers before his death. Austin McKinley and Chris Hines portray a host of men who gave Kyle answers and guidance, including an officer who helps Kyle fake his way out of a failed physical and a staff sergeant who teaches him the fine art of avoiding booby-traps. Sherrie McKinley embodies the women in Kyle’s life: Nicklow’s shattered, grieving mother; Kyle’s estranged wife and a mystery woman who might hold the key to Nicklow’s fate in the jungle.

Austin McKinley as Donald, one of the men who gave Jim Kyle guidance in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of John Lagerholm

These seven actors bring Kyle’s story to life. Quick changes, minimal staging and specific lighting move the story along.

In the black box theater, the actors burn through rehearsal with few mistakes. “Old Jim Kyle” shares a mournful lesson.

“But no matter how good you are, eventually, you’ll make a mistake,” he says. “And there are no small mistakes in the jungles of Vietnam.”

A few lines later, and that’s it. The actors get through half the script and call it a night.

A brief glimpse gives a clear idea of the play’s structure. And its emotional heart.

“The Remnant” takes the form of a memory play, in the tradition of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie.” Strictly speaking, it’s an adaptation of Johnston’s original play. It also incorporates elements of Kyle’s short story and Jones’ conversations with the Vietnam War veteran.

Jones’ one-act play compresses a lifetime into 75 minutes. In a haunting sense, it’s really two lifetimes. The play is both a portrait of a young man and the man he would become. In another double-exposure, it’s also the tale of two Marines. One who came home. And one who didn’t.

In “The Remnant,” past and present unfold in parallel tracks. The older Kyle tells his story in the now. His simple narrative alternates with vignettes from the past. The actors show us what Kyle’s been talking about. The bare bones of his words become a flesh-and-blood reality.

Past or present, Kyle’s survivor guilt is the motor driving the action. He lived, but his friend died. Why? And what really happened?

“The Remnant” confronts you with those hard questions. For Jones, that was vital. Why? His play premieres five days before Memorial Day. That should give you a clue.

By putting Kyle’s story on stage, the director and playwright hopes to inspire other veterans to share their experiences. Tales of the Vietnam War. And other more recent conflicts, no less devastating to the survivors.

IF YOU GO: ‘The Remnant: A Vietnam Survivor’s Story’ When: Runs May 25 - 28 at Manatee Performing Arts Center Where: 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets: $20 Info: Call 748-5875 or visit Manateeplayers.com or Littlegreyhatproductions.com.

“Jim is an Everyman,” Jones says. “A normal guy who lived through very strange times. I know he’s not alone. Hundreds of vets are living all around us. They’ve all got stories to tell.”

For Jim Kyle, it’s all about the stories of those who never came back.

“My friend Danny Nicklow served in the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines during the Vietnam War,” he says. “They suffered the highest casualty rate and endured the longest sustained combat service of any battalion in Marine Corps history. Their incredible sacrifice earned them the nickname ‘The Walking Dead.’ My hope is that ‘The Remnant’ will carry these true stories of true American heroes to the next generation of Americans.”