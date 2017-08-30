A happy anniversary and a dream gig

Happy 40th!

Phil Delaney cheered to 40 years with Northern Trust Company on Aug. 15. Delaney serves as the Vice Chairman-Florida of the company and celebrated with an internal company party on Aug. 17.

Dream job

Sarasota's own David Wyant is headed to the 2017 World Rowing Championships — well, sort of. Wyant, now a business law attorney with Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP., has no shortage of rowing experience. He was a coxswain in high school and coaches for Sarasota Crew. But he'll be lending his voice outside the boats come Sept 31 as an announcer for the 2017 World Rowing Championships. "Announcing these races is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and will be one of the highlights of my life,” he said in a release.