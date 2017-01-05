7 events to look forward to in 2017

We did it. We made it through 2016. So don’t look back, look forward.

Here are seven events to help you do just that.

Ringling Town Hall Lectures

Ringling College Library Association’s largest annual fundraiser, the Ringling Town Hall Lectures, brings together politicians, artists and social commentators for a series of lectures to benefit the the library association.

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts was the featured speaker for the March 7, 2016 Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney will open the lecture series on Jan. 23, followed by actress and advocate Geena Davis on Feb. 13. The roster also includes Jared Cohen, founder of the think tank Google Ideas and former adviser to Condoleeza Rice and Hillary Clinton,who will appear Feb. 20, acclaimed nature photographer James Balog on March 6, and former Secretary-General of the United Nations Kofi Annan March 22. All lectures will be held at the Van Wezel Center for Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at rclassociation.com.

Sarasota Music Half Marathon

If your New Year’s goals involve getting active, this marathon should strike a chord.

Justin Green on saxophone for Jah Movement and Fred Adams playing the keyboard during 2016's Sarasota Music Half Marathon.

The there-and-back course features 21 bands. Although that is only one more band than last year’s lineup, event organizer John Korff said it’s not the number of bands that counts, it’s their positioning.

“We finally figured out where to place the bands so we don’t blow the neighbors apart, and the runners get to hear the music as much as possible,” Korff said.

A band will be positioned about every half mile.

“Runners pass the bands a total of 40 times so it’s like a wall of music,” Korff said, who said he is confident the event will sell out. Runners can register at sarasotahalf.com.

Siesta Key Easter Egg Hunt

The annual Easter Egg Hunt and Children's Easter Party is scheduled for April 15 at Siesta Key

Attendees of 2016's SKVA Easter Egg Hunt at Beach Access 5 on Siesta Key.

Beach Access 5. Previously organized by the Siesta Key Village Association, the event is now spearheaded by the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce after the groups recent merger. For information, call the Chamber at 349-3800.

Siesta Key Fireworks

If you really want to have a blast, consider another Siesta Key staple — the fireworks show

on July 4 at Siesta Key Public Beach. The fun gets going at dusk.

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce is discussing how to fund this year's fireworks show after a kerfuffle arose last year about the VIP party, which was a major funder of the show. Last year, the Chamber said it would be too expensive to host the VIP party after renovations to the public beach, but is confident this year's fireworks show will go on as planned.

Giving Hunger the Blues

The former Southside Village block party stretched its legs in 2016. After city officials declined to

Crystal Kubis dances to reggae band Jah Movement at Giving Hunger the Blues on Oct. 30, 2016 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

close Hillview Street, event chairman Peter Anderson moved the event to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. Anderson said he is content with the event’s new home and has no plans of moving it back to the village.

However, 2017’s event will not be without change. The music festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 instead of its typical Sunday. “That will be a substantial change from the 20 previous years,” Anderson said.

Additionally, Anderson said he is working to secure a national headliner, though negotiations are not complete.

Crystal Classic

The Crystal Classic as made itself just that — a

classic. The sand sculpting event is scheduled for Nov. 10-14 on Siesta Key Public Beach.

Event founder Brian Wigelsworth said the challenge is to make each festival different from the year prior without disrupting the foot traffic around the sculptures.

However, Wigelsworth said in November that he does hope to bring back the fashion show, which has been incorporated into the event in previous years.

Sarasota Holiday Parade

You might be ready to decompress after the holidays, but Sarasota Holiday Parade organizer

Danny Bilyeu is already preparing for this year’s holiday season.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 2. All in all, Bilyeu said he was thrilled with 2016’s parade performance, but is hoping to step it up a notch in 2017. There are talks of possibly starting the parade earlier or including street vendors throughout the day leading up to the parade. “We’ve got a lot of things to work and make it better,” Bilyeu said.