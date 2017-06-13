6.15.17 Cops Corner: Longboat Key

JUNE 2

UNWELCOME CALL

3:49 p.m. -- 1000 block of Longboat Club Dr.

An officer responded to the home of a person who told police of a harassing phone call. The caller said she was representing a “vacation club” and claimed to have $1,400 connected to the resident’s credit card. When the resident asked which card, the caller disconnected. The officer told the resident it was likely a scam attempt. The officer provided a brochure on identity theft and told the resident how to block a number.

JUNE 3

DOG DAYS

3:16 p.m. – Pandora Street Beach Access

Following a citizen’s report of a dog on the beach, officers arrived to find a black dog swimming in the surf. Officers told the owner that dogs are not allowed on town beaches. The owner produced a certificate indicating the dog was a service animal. Officers told the owner the service dog was required to be on a leash.

JUNE 3

GONE FISHING

9:30 p.m. – 100 block of Sands Point Road.

A dispute between a man in a boat and a man on a dock over fishing prompted a call to police. The man on the dock claimed the man in the boat was too close to the dock and was trespassing. During the argument, the man on the boat yelled “Why don’t you go back to Michigan where you belong.’’ The responding officer indicated the surface of the water is not private property. But, such a close approach to a private dock could be considered trespassing.

JUNE 6

NO BEER HERE

3:36 p.m. – N. Shore Road Beach Access.

Officers were called to Beer Can Island on a report of teens carrying beer. Arriving officers found no teens and no beer.

JUNE 6

NO NAVAL BATTLES

10:20 p.m. – New Pass Bridge

Officers were called to New Pass Bridge on a report of fishermen on the bridge in a dispute with fishermen in a boat. When the officer arrived, no fishermen could be found.