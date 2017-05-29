6.1 Cops Corner: Longboat Key

May 22

MYSTERY BAG

9:28 a.m. — 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public Service: A passing driver reported to police an unattended backpack on the sidewalk near the town’s south-end fire station. The responding officer checked the area but did not locate a backpack.

May 23

WHAT A DRAG

6:14 p.m. — 3300 block of GMD

Civil Disturbance: Officers responded to a possible theft from a garage. Upon arrival, the caller showed the officers what appeared to be drag marks leading from the caller’s garage into the garage of a neighboring residence. The caller did not know what item had been removed. The caller said his estranged wife, with whom he is in divorce proceedings, was living at the neighboring residence. The caller said he did not have a court order or legal document to prohibit his wife from entering the residence, which he co-owns with his wife. When an officer met with the estranged wife, she stated she did enter the garage to remove a decorative planter that she co-owns. With no protective orders against either party, police determined the matter to be a civil disturbance and closed the case.

A LITTLE TOO LATE

7:06 p.m. — 500 block of Putter Lane

Public Service: A woman reported to police that her car had been stolen. She said that a man had been in possession of the car for two weeks. The man had since been arrested, she said, and she did not know where the car was. Asked why she did not report the car as stolen sooner, she stated that friends of hers were attempting to get the car back for her. She said she contacted the agency that arrested the man about the car, but the agency was “less than helpful.” The officer advised the caller that, due to the nature of the delay, it appeared as though she was allowing the man to use her vehicle and police would not report the vehicle as stolen.