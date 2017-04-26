4.27 Cops Corner: Longboat Key

April 19

Private property

9:46 a.m. — 1100 block of Bogey Lane

Suspicious vehicle: An officer responded to a report of two carloads of people unpacking beach gear and using a private beach access. The officer confirmed the vehicles were legally parked and determined there were no arrest warrants connected with either car’s license plate numbers. Unable to find the drivers or passengers to ascertain if they had permission to use the beach access, one of the responding officers left business cards on the windshields indicating the beach access was private.

Beware of debris

5:59 p.m. — 1700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Highway obstruction: An officer saw debris in a center median portion of GMD near a turn lane. The officer removed and disposed of the debris, which appeared to be a vehicle’s plastic undercarriage protector.

April 20

Rough waters

5:03 p.m.— 500 block of Gunwale Lane

Missing person: The caller reported her healthy, 50-year-old son was overdue on a kayak trip. She told officers her son had left around 1:30 p.m. and expected to return in a couple of hours. As the officer was collecting information, the man returned and said the outing took longer than expected because of a strong current. The kayaker was in good condition with no medical issues.

April 21

Choking hazard

11:48 a.m. — 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Animal rescue: An officer was dispatched to a supermarket parking lot because a blue heron seemed to be choking. When the officer arrived, the bird no longer seemed in distress. The officer alerted a local bird expert and was assured animal control would check on the bird.

April 22

Beach pile-up

8:04 a.m. — 4500 block of GMD

Suspicious circumstance: An officer responded to a condominium complex where a unit owner reported that, overnight, someone moved about 15 beach chairs and umbrellas from near the building to the water’s edge. The items were placed in a pile. The officer observed no damage to the furniture.