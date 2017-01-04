10 events to mark on your 2017 calendar

It’s over, folks. With 2016 in the books, it’s time to look forward to 2017. From fashion shows to pancake breakfasts, we’ve compiled a list of 10 events to mark on your calendar for the upcoming year.

Jumbo the elephant at last year's Circus Ring of Fame

Circus Ring of Fame

The Circus Ring of Fame is about to get some new acts.

The annual event recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the arts and culture of the circus. Six new members will make their mark on the ring.

This year’s Circus Ring of Fame inductees are acrobat Reggie Armor; acrobat and dare-devil Dora Foster Rogana; Henry Ringling North, co-owner of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus from 1936 to 1967; The Pedrolas troupe, which included Rudolf Mootz, Gerda Meyer, Willie and Peter Mootz and Beppo Wallenda; Allen Bloom, senior vice president of Ringling and Feld Entertainment from 1967; and Starless Night, a horse that appeared in several circuses, including the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and is seen in the parade scene in the movie “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

The induction ceremony begins at 2 p.m. The Sarasota Circus Band will perform at 1:15 p.m. This year’s conductor is Andrew Glover.

When: 2 p.m. on Jan. 14

Where: St. Armands Circle Park

Cost: Free

Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show

Neil Avison, Mary Lou Johnson and Ron Johnson were celebrity bartenders at last year's Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show.

Food and fashion will combine stylistically at the sixth annual Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show.

The event, presented by The Longboat Key Garden Club, benefits the club’s scholarship and grant funds. While enjoying bites from 11 local restaurants including The Lazy Lobster and Chart House, attendees can take in a fashion show featuring styles by Tommy Bahama.

This year’s models will be scholarship recipients from the past 10 years. Celebrity bartenders will be former mayors Jim Brown and Jack Duncan, Mayor Terry Gans, Longboat Key Turtle Watch Vice President Cyndi Seamon and storytellers Sam Lastinger and Ron Pentello.

A raffle featuring four vacation opportunities, including a “New Orleans Trip for Foodies,” will be held.

Tickets are available at The Lazy Lobster and Suntrust Bank or call Susan Phillips at 387-1909.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19

Where: Longboat Key Club and Resort Harbourside Dining Room, 3100 Harbourside Drive

Cost: $50 for admission; $100 for raffle tickets





Bob and Joyce Mazurek at last year's Aging in Paradise Gala.

Aging in Paradise Gala

Spend a night in an enchanted forest under twinkling lights at this year’s Aging in Paradise “Enchanted Paradise Gala.”

The evening will be complete with gourmet dining, music, dancing and a live auction hosted by local actor and writer Tom Aposporos. This year’s honorees are Linda Carson, co-star of ABC 7’s “Suncoast View” and host of “Amazing Suncoast Woman,” former Longboat Key Mayor Jack Duncan and Steve Roskamp of the Sarasota Bay Club and Roskamp Institute. Call 383-6493 or visit aginginparadise.org to reserve tickets.

When: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29

Where: Lido Beach Resort, 700 Benjamin Franklin Dr.

Cost: $125 a person; $250 a couple

'The Teeth Beneath: The Wild World of Gators, Crocs and Caimans'

Photo courtesy of Mote

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s newest exhibit will have some scaly residents. “The Teeth Beneath: The Wild World of Gators, Crocs and Caimans” will bring one alligator and three caiman to the aquarium. The exhibit will teach visitors why wetland and coastal habitats are vital to native species, explain why the conservation of the species is important and continue the aquarium’s education on watersheds.

When: Exhibit opens on Feb. 25; daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Mote Marine Laboratory Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway

Cost: Included in admission; $19.75 for adults; $14.75 for youth

Annette Hogan, Deirdre Schueppert and Cynthia and Stan Slater shop at last year's St. Mary's Rummage Sale.

St. Mary Rummage Sale

Whether you need to refresh your wardrobe or update your furniture, the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church Women’s Guild Rummage Sale is the one-stop shop for all your needs.

From fine jewelry and clothing to furniture and collectibles, the rummage sale has something for everyone in your house.

The sale kicks off with an early-bird sale on Friday, March 3. Attendees for that event will have the first chance to buy items, but those going the second day shouldn’t stress. Last year, there were so many items left after the sale, the guild was able to make donations to local charities. Last year’s event raised about $40,000 that went to local charities.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. on March 3; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 4

Where: St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Cost: $5 for early bird sale on March 3

Garden Club Home Tour

Get to know your neighbors a little better with the Longboat Key Garden Club’s 41st annual Home Tour.

The tour includes four houses; three on Longboat Key and one on Lido Shores. Members of the garden club select the houses and work with the owners before the tours. The day of the event, homeowners will be on hand to answer questions. The tours are not guided, so visitors can roam the homes at their leisure.

Money raised through the event goes toward the club’s grants and scholarships. Tickets are available now or the day of the event at the homes. Call Susan Landau at 383-8030, or Madelyn Spoll at 383-4818.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4

Where: Four homes; three on Longboat Key and one on Lido Shores

Cost: Tickets are $25

Bartender Rick Bettis at Lynche's 2016 St. Patrick's Day Celebration.

Lynches St. Patrick’s Day Party

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the traditional way. Enjoy the authentic Irish menu at Lynches Pub & Grub while listening to live music and bagpipers and watching Irish dancers perform. Because St. Patrick’s Day is on a Friday this year, the restaurant is having live entertainment on March 17 and 18. Half of the entertainment will be outside the restaurant, so passersby can enjoy the celebration.

When: 11 a..m to midnight on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18

Where: Lynches Pub and Grub, 19 North Boulevard of the Presidents



Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast

Jim Krenik makes pancakes at last year's Kiwans Club Pancake Breakfast.

Start your day off right with the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key’s annual Pancake Breakfast.

Enjoy pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and other breakfast delights. Proceeds go toward the grants the club gives to local organizations that support kids and the 30 to 40 scholarships it awards each year. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

When: 7:30 to 11 a.m. on March 18

Where: St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 GMD

Cost: $10

Save our Seabirds Sunset Soiree

Clemme Cash, Ellen Levine and Betsy Winder at last year's Sunset Soiree.

Enjoy an evening of food, fun and music while supporting Save our Seabirds. The event is one of the organization’s major fundraisers that helps it continue its mission of rescue and rehabilitation. There will be a silent and live auction, and live birds will be present as well. Call Lisandra Santiago at 388-3010.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. on March 30

Where: Michael’s on the Bay, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 811 South Palm Avenue

Cost: $150





Madeleine and Gabrielel Gniady at the 2016 Freedom Fest celebration.

Freedom Fest

The annual Fourth of July celebration kicks off with possibly the world’s shortest parade down Bay Isles Road, which features kids and their dogs. Following the parade, children’s games and a dog costume contest will take place at Bicentennial Park. Face painting, crafts and balloon animals will be available. A butterfly release sponsored by the Longboat Key Garden Club is always a big hit with kids. Last year’s release was in honor of former Mayor Ron Johnson, who died June 27.

When: July 4; time TBD.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 2730 GMD

Cost: Free